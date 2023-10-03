Toronto

    • Toronto could see record-breaking heat today as warm start to fall continues

    People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler People watch late day sunshine from Riverdale Park East in Toronto on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

    Toronto could see record-breaking heat today as the city continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of fall.

    Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C today, feeling closer to 33 with humidity. That is well above the historic average high of 17 C. Today’s temperature could also surpass the previous record high for Oct. 3. On this day in 2001, Toronto saw a daytime high of 27 C.

    More hot and humid weather is expected on Wednesday, with the national weather agency calling for a near-identical forecast to Tuesday’s.

    Cooler temperatures are set to arrive in the city over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Toronto will see a high of 14 C on Saturday and 12 C on both Sunday and Monday.

    India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats, report says

    India has told Canada that it must repatriate 41 diplomats by Oct. 10, the Financial Times reported. Ties between India and Canada have become strained over Canadian suspicion that Indian government agents had a role in the June murder in Canada of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

