Toronto could see record-breaking heat today as warm start to fall continues

Toronto could see record-breaking heat today as the city continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures for the start of fall.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 28 C today, feeling closer to 33 with humidity. That is well above the historic average high of 17 C. Today’s temperature could also surpass the previous record high for Oct. 3. On this day in 2001, Toronto saw a daytime high of 27 C.

More hot and humid weather is expected on Wednesday, with the national weather agency calling for a near-identical forecast to Tuesday’s.

Cooler temperatures are set to arrive in the city over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Toronto will see a high of 14 C on Saturday and 12 C on both Sunday and Monday.