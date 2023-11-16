TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto could see flurries this weekend as colder temperatures move in

    This weekend may mark Toronto’s first snowfall of the winter season but you probably won't have to get out a shovel just yet. 

    While Environment Canada is calling for pleasant temperatures today and tomorrow, with highs of 12 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively, a dip into single-digit temperatures is predicted for this weekend, with a chance of flurries into Saturday.

    The first snow of 2022 hit at approximately the same time last year, with a blast of winter weather on Nov. 15.

    After the predicted flurries this weekend, temperatures are expected to maintain steady around six degrees Celsius into next week, with forecasted showers on Sunday and Tuesday.

    The historical average high temperature for this weekend is approximately six degrees Celsius, with a record high of 20 degrees Celsius in 1958 and a record low of -10.6 degrees Celsius in 1959, according to Environment Canada. The most snow on the ground ever recorded during this period of time is 18 centimetres, recorded by Environment Canada in 2002.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban

    The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.

    Max Verstappen: Las Vegas GP '99% show, 1% sporting event'

    Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of this week's Las Vegas Grand Prix, voicing his displeasure with everything from the layout of the track to the late start times to the pomp and circumstance around the event.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News