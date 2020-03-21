TORONTO -- The city's top doctor says it is critical that all returning March break travellers to self-isolate for two weeks as Toronto sees more cases of community transmission.

"At this time, my message to returning travellers is to stay home for 14 days even if you don't have symptoms of illness. It's critical to protect yourself, your family, and your community," Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, said.

Health officials are anticipating an influx of returning travellers this week.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's top doctor, said he is concerned with the number of people returning to Ontario who might have been infected from other countries.

He said everyone needs to be vigilant.

"This weekend, going early next week is an important one. We want to monitor how we're doing. And mostly how well everybody is staying to the task of social distancing," Williams said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Toronto's total COVID-19 cases stands at 193, 32 more cases than the city reported Friday. Of those, ten are in hospital.

"Staying at home, keeping your distance from as many people as possible helps to protect those providing essential and critical services. It helps them to keep healthy so that they can do their jobs so that our city can run safely," de Villa said.