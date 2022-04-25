Toronto community rallies to make sure food bank opens with full shelves

Donations for the Fort York Food Bank in Toronto. (Twitter/@FYfoodbank) Donations for the Fort York Food Bank in Toronto. (Twitter/@FYfoodbank)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton