Toronto City Council to resume in-person meetings next month
Toronto City Council will resume in-person meetings next month and reopen its public galleries for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All council and committee meetings have been held virtually since March, 2020 but the city announced on Friday morning that it will switch to a new “hybrid model” as of March 22.
It says that going forward members of council will have the option of attending meetings in-person or remotely.
It says that members of the public interested in making a deputation will also have the choice of doing so in-person or virtually.
The change coincides with the city’s plans to have its non-essential workers return to the office, at least part-time, as of March 21.
The city is also planning to fully reopen Toronto City Hall and its civic centres on that date.
“The health and safety of residents, businesses and city staff remain key priorities in the reopening plans. All provincial, public health and occupational health and safety regulations and guidelines will be followed,” the city said in a news release issued Friday morning.
The city says that it is shifting all committee meetings to the council chambers “to maximize space for participants.”
It says that the move to meet in-person will only impact council and committee meetings for now with council advisory bodies, including the Toronto Board of Health, expected to follow suit at a later date.
The first in-person meeting of city council is scheduled for April 6.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: G7 says war criminals will be held accountable
A top Russian diplomat insisted Friday that his country will not occupy Ukraine.
Why a photo of Freeland holding a black-and-red scarf sparked a firestorm online
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was photographed holding a scarf bearing colours associated with a far-right Ukrainian paramilitary group from the Second World War this past weekend.
Trudeau to visit Europe for meetings with allies on Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Europe next week for a series of meetings with other world leaders as the Russian attacks in Ukraine continue. Trudeau will be making stops in the United Kingdom, Latvia, Germany and Poland, he announced on Friday, to meet with partners and allies.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
These are some of the weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country.
Senior royals speak out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Senior members of the Royal Family have spoken out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, breaking their usual reluctance to criticize foreign heads of state.
Who's in, who's out, and who else might join the Conservative Party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
1 in 3 young people said mental health improved during COVID-19 lockdown: study
COVID-19 and the lockdowns that have come with the pandemic have been a source of stress for many around the world. But a recent study suggests that for some young people, the pandemic health measures may have helped improve mental health.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe and sound in Ontario. According to police, the child was located in Hagar, Ont., a small community between North Bay and Sudbury, with two adults -- his mother and another person that was not identified.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
-
Montrealers ticketed $654 for crossing Mile End train tracks; MPs in talks after fatal accident
A month after a young woman was struck and killed on Montreal train tracks, other locals are getting fined more than $650 each for crossing at the same spot. But more heat is now falling on the federal government over the issue, with three MPs, including a minister, in talks over the problem.
London
-
State of emergency lifted in Lambton County
The County of Lambton has terminated its State of Emergency in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.
-
Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
-
London Abused Women's Centre hosts annual International Women's Day Breakfast
Colonization has been traditionally looked at through a patriarchal lens, and because of that, it has affected women in profound ways.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region's top doctor 'cautiously optimistic' about return to normal
Waterloo Region’s COVID-19 trends continue to decline slowly, the area’s top doctor says.
-
Woman allegedly throws cat from third-storey balcony: OPP
Provincial police have charged a woman with animal cruelty after she allegedly threw a cat off a third-floor balcony in Simcoe.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
Northern Ontario
-
Police arrest two people, recover missing Quebec child east of Sudbury
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Ottawa
-
Gas prices hit all-time high in Ottawa
Gas prices have topped $1.70 a litre in Ottawa, an all-time high for gas prices in the capital.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
Woman wanted for coughing on, punching woman at Ottawa LRT station
Ottawa police are searching for a woman they say approached another woman, pulled down her mask to cough on her, then punched her in the face.
Windsor
-
Man in 70s dies, COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 42 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 106 new high risk cases and 42 hospitalizations on Friday.
-
LaSalle welcomes back crowds for Strawberry Festival
A ‘signature event’ in LaSalle is welcoming back crowds this spring.
-
Ontario introducing new legislation to ensure military reservists have 'day job' protection
The Ontario government is introducing new legislation that, if passed, would ensure military reservists who are training or deployed can return to their civilian livelihoods.
Barrie
-
Homebuyers beware: New scam could significantly impact purchase
Police are warning homebuyers about a new scam that could significantly impact a major purchase.
-
Barrie officer cleared of any wrongdoing after woman jumps from window
A Barrie police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after an incident last November that left a woman seriously injured.
-
Innisfil school turns to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages
Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil closed its doors Friday because of staff shortages, shifting students to remote learning for the day.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to ease COVID-19 restrictions, change isolation requirements as province enters Phase 2 Monday
Nova Scotia will further ease COVID-19 restrictions, and change its approach to testing and isolation, as the province enters Phase 2 of its reopening plan next week. Phase 2 will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
Calgary
-
'Whole range of options': Province eyes energy cost relief for Albertans
Albertans being hit hard by increasing energy costs will soon see some relief and it could come as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.
-
Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others
Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.
-
Alberta to release reports with recommendations on Rocky Mountain coal mining
The Alberta government says it will release today two reports on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Manitoba motel owner donating all income made in March to Ukraine
A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Vancouver
-
'Hostile and poisoned work environment' alleged in human rights complaint against B.C. rodeo, city
A human rights complaint alleging discrimination has been filed against the Cloverdale Rodeo and Exhibition Association and the City of Surrey.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metro Vancouver gas prices reach milestone, surpassing $2 per litre
Metro Vancouver smashed gas price records once again, with drivers paying 200.9 cents per litre at many stations.
-
B.C. city considering changing its name at local First Nations' request
A B.C. city on the Sunshine Coast is considering a name change after a local First Nation stated concerns about who the city may be named after.
Edmonton
-
Snowfall snarls morning commute as Edmonton brings in Phase 1 parking ban
Edmonton police said 19 collisions were reported between 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.
-
Alberta announces $251M for new schools in Calgary and Edmonton, modernization of 4 others
Further details were released Friday around 15 education infrastructure projects announced as part of Budget 2022, which will see five new schools built and four others modernized.
-
'Whole range of options': Province eyes energy cost relief for Albertans
Albertans being hit hard by increasing energy costs will soon see some relief and it could come as early as next week, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.