TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto byelection being held today to choose new councillor for Scarborough Southwest

    People enter a voting location on municipal election day in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov People enter a voting location on municipal election day in Toronto on Monday, October 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    Voters are heading to the polls today in a byelection to choose a new councillor for Ward 20, Scarborough Southwest.

    The seat was left vacant after former councillor Gary Crawford resigned in July in order to run as a PC candidate in a provincial byelection in Scarborough-Guildwood. That seat had been left vacant by Mitzie Hunter, who resigned as an MP in order to run for mayor.

    The race has attracted 23 candidates to fill the council seat.

    Some 4,374 eligible voters turned out for advance voting, which was held this past Saturday and Sunday.

    The polls are set to open at 10 a.m. and they will remain open until 8 p.m. today.

    Voters need one piece of ID showing their name and address in the ward in order to vote. Full voter information can be found on the City of Toronto’s website.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News