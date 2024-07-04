TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto-bound QEW reopens in Beamsville after pedestrian struck

An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS) An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
All Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW have now reopened in Beamsville following a collision involving a pedestrian.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian around 3:15 a.m.

All Toronto-bound lanes of the highway were closed at Ontario Street as police investigated. The northbound on-ramp from Ontario Street to the QEW was also closed.

OPP said around 10:15 a.m. that all the closures had lifted.

