TORONTO -- An Air Canada flight bound for Toronto from Madrid is set to make an emergency landing after experiencing an engine issue after take-off.

The Toronto-bound flight AC837 departed from the Adolfo Suarez-Barajas international airport earlier in the day.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, Air Canada said the plane experienced an engine issue shortly after take-off.

"A tire also reportedly ruptured on take-off, one of 10 on this model of aircraft," Air Canada said on Monday.

"The aircraft opted to return to Madrid and is currently circling to use up fuel and lighten the aircraft for landing. The aircraft, a Boeing 767-300, is designed to operate on one engine and our pilots are fully trained for this eventuality."

Air Canada said there are 128 passengers on board.

Spain's port operator AENA said that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after the takeoff. The official, who was not authorized to be named in media reports, said the she couldn't elaborate.

Spain's main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.

Update ↩️ DIVERSION RETURN

Air Canada #AC837 to Toronto returning to Madrid.

Important note... since they are taking time to burn fuel likely indicates the flight is fully under control and they are following normal procedures to ensure a safe landing. https://t.co/1Buu0VVLGm pic.twitter.com/q7qt1avANJ — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) February 3, 2020

Citing airport sources, Spain's El Mundo newspaper reported that the plane is carrying 130 passengers and that it lost a wheel during takeoff.

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital's centre and suburbs.

With files from The Canadian Press