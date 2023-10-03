Toronto

    • Toronto Blue Jays wild-card series starts tonight in Minnesota

    The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their American League wild-card playoff series with the Minnesota Twins today at Target Field in Minneapolis.

    The Twins will host the best-of-three series after winning the AL Central division.

    The Blue Jays advanced to the playoffs by claiming the league's third and final wild-card spot.

    Toronto is making its second straight playoff appearance.

    The Jays hosted Seattle last fall after taking the first wild-card spot, but lost in two games to the Mariners.

    Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman gets the start for Game 1 against the Twins.

    The Blue Jays haven't advanced past the wild-card round of the playoffs since 2016.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Liberal Greg Fergus makes history, elected first Black House Speaker

    Liberal MP Greg Fergus has been elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons following a secret ranked ballot election on Tuesday. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Fergus becomes the first Black Canadian to hold the prestigious role, in the wake of Parliament facing international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News