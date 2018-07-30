Toronto Blue Jays trade closer Roberto Osuna to Houston Astros
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have traded closer Roberto Osuna to the Houston Astros for pitchers Ken Giles, David Paulino and Hector Perez.
Osuna has been serving a 75-game suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence policy after being arrested and charged with assault by Toronto police on May 8.
He can return to major-league action on Sunday. His next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday in Toronto.
Osuna had nine saves and a 2.03 earned-run average in 15 appearances with Toronto this season prior to his suspension.
He has 104 saves in 221 appearances over three-plus seasons with Toronto.