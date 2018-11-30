Toronto Blue Jays non-tender infielder Yangervis Solarte
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Yangervis Solarte celebrates his two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during eighth inning American League baseball action in Toronto on Sunday, July 22, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 8:27PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered infielder Yangervis Solarte, who will become a free agent.
The Blue Jays announced the move Friday night. MLB teams had until 8 p.m. (ET) Friday to tender a contract to arbitration-eligible players.
The Blue Jays said all remaining unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2019.