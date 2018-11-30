

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have non-tendered infielder Yangervis Solarte, who will become a free agent.

The Blue Jays announced the move Friday night. MLB teams had until 8 p.m. (ET) Friday to tender a contract to arbitration-eligible players.

The Blue Jays said all remaining unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2019.