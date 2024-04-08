Toronto Blue Jays defeat Seattle Mariners in home opener at Rogers Centre

Jose Berrios threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Davis Schneider drove in two runs as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-2 on Monday night in their home opener at Rogers Centre.

Berrios (2-0) allowed a walk, four hits and had six strikeouts as Toronto improved to 5-6 in front of a sellout crowd of 40,069.

J.P. Crawford hit a solo homer for Seattle (4-7) in the eighth inning off reliever Yimi Garcia. Cal Raleigh added a solo blast in the ninth off Blue Jays reliever Chad Green.

Toronto outhit Seattle 11-7. The Blue Jays improved to 30-18 all-time in home openers.

First pitch was about a half-hour later than normal due to a pre-game ceremony and player introductions. Berrios, who also got the Opening Day start against Tampa Bay, was in strong early form as he gave up just one single over the first four innings.

After a clean opening frame, the Blue Jays got to Mariners starter Luis Castillo (0-3) in the second.

New Rogers Centre Renovations

The final phase of the Jays home field, Rogers Centre, was unveiled last week.

Among the new features introduced on Thursday is a reimagined 100-level seating bowl designed with cup holders, additional legroom, and slats on the back of each chair to increase airflow. The renovation also saw a new clubhouse and additional player facilities built on the third-base side.

The first stage of the renovation, completed in April of last year, saw all 500-level seats replaced to make room for five open social spaces, including the family-oriented Park Social and the Corona Rooftop Patio, along with raised bullpens and a new outfield.