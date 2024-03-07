Toronto Blue Jays announce 'Loonie Dogs' dates
Blue Jays baseball returns to Toronto next month and the team has announced the dates for this season’s “Loonie Dogs” nights.
The event, where fans can purchase an unlimited amount of hot dogs for just $1, happens every Tuesday home game of the 2024 season.
There is a catch this year, however, as the team says customers “may be” limited to four dogs per transaction, due to demand.
In 2023, fans purchased an eye-watering 693,865 loonie dogs throughout the season.
On one evening, the Jays said fans broke a Rogers Centre record and bought a whopping 75,173.
The first “Loonie Dogs” night will take place a day after the Jays’ home opener on Apr. 8.
Here’s when the remaining “Loonie Dogs” nights will take place:
- Apr. 16
- Apr. 30
- May 21
- June 4
- June 18
- July 2
- July 23
- Aug. 6
- Aug. 20
- Sept. 3
- Sept. 10
- Sept. 24
