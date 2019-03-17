Toronto Blue Jays acquire right-hander Adam from Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jason Adam makes his major league debut as he throws to the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, May 5, 2018. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Adam from the Royals on Sunday for cash considerations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Colin E. Braley
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 12:53PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Jason Adam from the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for cash considerations.
Adam, 27, had a 6.12 earned-run average in 32.1 innings pitched last season with the Royals. He also had 37 strikeouts and 15 walks.
Over six minor-league campaigns, the six-foot-four, 225-pound pitcher has a 4.28 ERA and 485 strikeouts over 566 innings pitched.