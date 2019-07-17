

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Wilmer Font from the New York Mets for cash considerations.

Font, 29, has made 22 combined relief appearances for the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays this year, along with three starts for New York. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 earned-run average this season.

The La Guaira, Venezuela native was traded to New York by Tampa Bay on May 6.

The six-foot-four, 250-pound Font is 4-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 96 innings over his five-year major league career.

Font was with the Blue Jays organization on a minor-league contract in 2016, pitching for triple-A Buffalo and double-A New Hampshire

The Blue Jays will make a corresponding active roster move when Font reports to the team.