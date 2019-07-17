Toronto Blue Jays acquire pitcher Wilmer Font from New York Mets
New York Mets relief pitcher Wilmer Font looks down after allowing a solo home run to New York Yankees Gio Urshela, rear, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 2:07PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Wilmer Font from the New York Mets for cash considerations.
Font, 29, has made 22 combined relief appearances for the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays this year, along with three starts for New York. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 earned-run average this season.
The La Guaira, Venezuela native was traded to New York by Tampa Bay on May 6.
The six-foot-four, 250-pound Font is 4-5 with a 6.00 ERA in 96 innings over his five-year major league career.
Font was with the Blue Jays organization on a minor-league contract in 2016, pitching for triple-A Buffalo and double-A New Hampshire
The Blue Jays will make a corresponding active roster move when Font reports to the team.