

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive back Qudarius Ford through the 2020 season Tuesday.

Ford, 26, suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto's opening game of the '18 campaign. The native of Pensacola, Fla., started seven games in 2017, registering 22 tackles, one sack and three pass knockdowns.

He added a team-high eight tackles in Toronto's Grey Cup victory over Calgary.