Toronto Argos re-sign defensive back Qudarius Ford through 2020
BC Lions' quarterback Jonathon Jennings avoids being sacked by Toronto Argonauts' Qudarius Ford during the second half of CFL action at BC Place in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday, November 4, 2017.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 2:39PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive back Qudarius Ford through the 2020 season Tuesday.
Ford, 26, suffered a season-ending injury in Toronto's opening game of the '18 campaign. The native of Pensacola, Fla., started seven games in 2017, registering 22 tackles, one sack and three pass knockdowns.
He added a team-high eight tackles in Toronto's Grey Cup victory over Calgary.