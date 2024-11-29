Toronto appoints a new Fire Chief described as 'committed to excellence'

Toronto city council has appointed Jim Jessop as the new fire chief and general manager for Toronto Fire Services (TFS) starting Jan. 2, 2025.

Jessop serves as the current deputy fire chief and director, operations, training and technical operations with TFS and will now oversee all the functions of the largest fire service in the country, the city said in a news release.

Jessop served as the acting fire chief and general manager from August 2020 until April 2022. He's played a crucial role in developing the 2021 and 2022 TFS capital and operating budgets, and processes that resulted in increased applications from equity deserving groups.

He has been a firefighter for around 30 years and is experienced in emergency response and fire safety management. Being appointed the fire chief is yet another feather in his proverbial hat.

"Together, we will continue to protect residents, visitors and businesses against all hazards through preparedness, prevention, public education and emergency response,” Jessop said in the statement.

Jessop started his career in 1996 as a firefighter. He has worked for the provincial government as assistant deputy minister, fire marshal and chief at the emergency management of Ontario.

Paul Johnson, city manager described Jessop as an "accomplished, strategic and passionate public sector leader" who is "committed to excellence."

Additionally, he's been in leadership roles in Niagara Falls and London previously.

Before Jessop, Matthew Pegg served as the city's top firefighter for 32 years before announcing his retirement in May.

Pegg served as Toronto's fire chief for eight years and COVID-19 incident commander for two years. He led the city's strategic response team during the pandemic.

His last day on the job was on Oct. 4, 2024.