TORONTO -- Using a face mask is one of the best things people can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but overtime they can be uncomfortable to wear.

“Wearing masks is essential to slowing the spread of COVID-19, but that doesn't mean you have to put up with the annoyances that come from wearing them. There are some simple solutions that can help" Lauren Friedman with Consumer Reports said.

Fogged up glasses, ear irritation, and even acne are just a few of the annoyances that can sometimes come from wearing a mask.

There are a few easy adjustments you can do to try and make wearing a mask a safer and a more pleasant experience.

According to Consumer Reports researchers, if you wear glasses or sunglasses and they are constantly fogging up, a mask with a wire sewn in at the top is your best bet.

Pinch the top of your mask so that it fits the shape of your nose and next, tighten the sides for a snug fit. You can also apply an anti-fogging solution to your lenses or try wearing your glasses on top of your mask.

Another issue that some people are having is mask acne.

“When you wear your mask for a long period of time, you sweat, which causes bacteria to build up and that can cause acne” Friedman said. “Make sure your face and your mask are both clean before heading out. If you're still breaking out, a topical over-the-counter acne cream that contains benzoyl peroxide can help."

If your ears feel irritated from wearing your mask, it’s because the elastic ear loops cause friction that can irritate the backs of your ears. To stop that you can rub some petroleum jelly behind your ears and you can also switch to a tie-back mask instead of an elastic ear loop one.

Even though we know we’re not supposed to be touching our masks, sometimes they slip off.

“If your mask keeps slipping, tighten it until it feels a little harder to breathe. You should also notice your mask moving in and out as you breathe," Friedman said.

A mask made from 100 per cent cotton can also feel more breathable.

Another reason people don't like wearing masks is because it can be difficult for people to hear you, but it's not really a case of speaking louder. It's a matter of speaking slowly and clearly and asking other mask wearers to do the same.