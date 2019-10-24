

Patrick Darrah, CTV News Toronto





With Halloween fast approaching, it’s time to put on your thinking cap and decide what to be for that scary day.

Typically, parents and kids draw inspiration from their favourite movies and television shows.

Here are the top costumes according to Party City Canada for girls, boys and parents.

For boys :

Spider-Man

Storm Trooper from “Star Wars’

Ash from “Pokemon”



A classic Spider-Man costume is seen in this photograph provided by Party City. (Party City)

For girls:

Dark princess

Mal from “Descendants 3”

Haunting Beauty Ghost



Young fans of "Descendants " can dress up as Mal. (Party City)

For mom and dad

The Incredibles couple from the animated movie

Ghostbusters from the movie

Robin Scoops Ahoy & Steve Scoops Ahoy from “Stranger Things”



Parents can take part in the 80s nostalgia with these Robin and Steve costumes from "Stranger Things." (Party City)

And if you really want to win best costume, don’t forget Pennywise from “IT” and the Joker from the newly-released movie.

Happy Haunting!