TORONTO
Toronto

    • Top 5 worst places for bed bugs in Canada all located in one province

    Bed Bug
    Share

    The top five Canadian cities with the worst bed bugs are located in Ontario, according to Orkin Canada.

    The pest and wildlife control services organization released its annual list of "bed buggiest" cities in the country on Tuesday.

    Ranked number one for the seventh year in a row: Toronto.

    The following four cities were all in Ontario. In second place, Sudbury moved up from third, followed by Oshawa, Hamilton and Ottawa.

    Vancouver, B.C. fell from its second place spot last year to sixth in the latest ranking.

    "As we've seen travel return to pre-pandemic levels, Canadians should be on guard for bed bugs, as these pests are extremely resilient and can hitchhike from place to place unnoticed and with ease," Dr. Alice Sinia, an entomologist with Orkin Canada, said.

    Sinia explains bed bugs are “excellent” at hiding from the naked eye, clinging to clothing, stowing themselves in baseboards, electronics, bedding, wallpaper, wall hangings and sofas.

    “Taxis, buses, trains, and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travelers,” Sinia said.

    She suggests examining clothing and luggage regularly while traveling to prevent future infestations.

    These are Canada’s 25 "bed buggiest" cities:

    Canada's top 25 bed bug cities, according to Orkin Canada's 2024 list.

    Three of the “cities” on the list are suburbs of Toronto, including Scarborough, North York and Etobicoke. CTV News has asked Orkin Canada why these suburbs made the list and is waiting on a response.

    1. Toronto
    2. Sudbury
    3. Oshawa
    4. Hamilton
    5. Ottawa
    6. Vancouver
    7. Winnipeg
    8. St. John's
    9. Sault Ste. Marie
    10. Scarborough
    11. Calgary
    12. Edmonton
    13. London
    14. Montreal
    15. Timmins
    16. Windsor
    17. North York
    18. Moncton
    19. Halifax
    20. Etobicoke
    21. Mississauga
    22. Niagara Falls
    23. Prince George, B.C.
    24. Peterborough
    25. 2Saskatoon

    The Orkin Canada bed bug list is compiled based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments performed by the company in 2023. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hertz CEO out following electric car 'horror show'

    The company, which announced in January it was selling 20,000 of the electric vehicles in its fleet, or about a third of the EVs it owned, is now replacing the CEO who helped build up that fleet, giving it the company’s fifth boss in just four years.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News