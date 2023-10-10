TMU's men's soccer season to continue after investigation into what the school called 'concerning behaviour'

Toronto Metropolitan University’s men’s varsity soccer team will carry on as scheduled following an investigation into what the school described as “concerning” behaviour involving the team.

The university launched the investigation in September after receiving a report about unspecified “serious and concerning behaviour."

At the time the school said that the team would be sidelined until "further notice” and it did ultimately forfeit two games at the start of its season.

However, subsequent games have been permitted to unfold beginning with the team’s Sept. 9 home opener.

“Given the allegations, the university retained a third party to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” a TMU spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“The investigation has been completed and the results shared with the university. Based on the findings, the men’s soccer season will proceed as scheduled.”

The spokesperson did not provide any additional comment about the nature of the allegations but did say that the school now considers the matter resolved.

The spokesperson added that the school would not provide any further comment surrounding the investigation “to protect privacy and confidentiality of all those involved.”

“We wish all players on the men’s soccer team the best of luck for the rest of the season,” the statement reads.

TMU’s men’s soccer team (6-3) is currently in third place in the Ontario University Athletics’ East division.