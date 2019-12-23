TORONTO -- Three young Canadian golfers have qualified for the championship round of the Drive, Chip and Putt held in Augusta, Georgia next year.

The sixth annual event hosts 80 young golfers, from around the world, between the ages of seven and 15.

“When I qualified, I was surprised because I never thought I’d get to go to Augusta and I was very excited,” Alex Card said, a nine-year-old from Cambridge, Ont.

Card and Oshawa resident Cole Roberts, who also qualified for the championship, both started swinging a golf club at an early age—but a few years ago they both started to take the game more seriously.

The 80 qualifiers have to win three different stages in order to reach the finals. All golfers must have qualified at an American golf course.

The third Canadian competing in the championships is Anna Wu, from Victoria, B.C.

“ I think they know it’s a really special opportunity for them. It’s something they’ll never forget,” Jeff Thompson of Golf Canada said.

Canada has had a winner the last three years. The event will take place at the Masters on April 5, 2020 .