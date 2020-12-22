TORONTO -- Three police officers have been taken to hospital with injuries after a stabbing incident in Hamilton, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton police said they were called to the area of James Street North and Cannon Street East after reports of a person in crisis at around 3:20 p.m.

Investigators said officers engaged with a male person who was behaving erratically and was in possession of a weapon.

Three officers, who are now in stable condition, were taken to hospital and were all suffering from stab wounds to the neck and head, police said.

The male has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon. He is now receiving medical treatment in hospital.

Hamilton police say they are investigating and are asking witnesses and anyone with video footage of the incident to come forward.