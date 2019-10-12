Three people injured after stabbing in Brampton
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, October 12, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 12, 2019 12:01PM EDT
Three people have been injured after a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday morning, police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Main and Queen streets around 10:50 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found three people suffering from stab wounds in front of a business in the area.
One man who sustained serious injuries and a woman with life-threatening injuries were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.
A third man has been taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is a developing news story. More to come.