

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are no longer looking for suspects related to a double shooting at a north Etobicoke apartment early Tuesday morning.

A 9-1-1 call alerted officers to a residential building near Albion Road and Tandridge Crescent shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene told police they heard screaming and “multiple gunshots” before the commotion turned silent.

When officers arrived, they found two males in a third floor unit suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Police said a third victim, believed to be a woman in her 30s, had been stabbed.

According to paramedics, one victim sustained a single gunshot wound, while the other was shot multiple times. Both were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital and are considered to be in serious condition.

“The injuries, we believe, are non-life-threatening, although there were a number of shots fired,” Insp. Ron Taverner said.

Investigators with the Toronto police K-9 unit located a weapon about three hours later.

“At the current time we’re not looking for any other suspects,” Taverner said. “We are reviewing video, so that could change, but currently we believe that we have everything contained as far as suspects are concerned.”

There was no word yet on possible charges.

Braeburn Junior School, located nearby on Tandridge Crescent, was placed under a hold and secure order while officers combed through the area. The order has since been lifted.

“It’s unbelievable that these things are happening,” Taverener said.

“Obviously any shooting is of concern, but when it happens in a closed area like this with children and families in the area, kids on their way to school, it’s unspeakable what’s going on here.”

Police are asking anyone in the area this morning who saw or heard anything leading up to the shooting to contact them.

They expect to provide more information about the incident sometime today.