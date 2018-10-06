

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Three people are dead and two are seriously injured after an overnight collision near Port Perry, Ontario Provincial Police say.

According to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, an SUV was travelling northbound on Highway 7/12 when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a car at Scugog Line 4 just after 1 a.m.

Schmidt says that the male driver of the car and two female passengers were both pronounced dead at the scene while the male driver of the SUV and a female passenger were taken to hospital, where they are currently “fighting for their life.”

“We are certainly looking at all factors right now. We don’t have any final answers,” Schmidt told CP24. “Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction, all those factors will be things we will be looking into see whether they contributed to this collision at all. “

Schmidt said that it doesn’t appear as though road collisions played any factor in the collision, as visibility and traction were both fine at the time.

He said that police have spoken to some witnesses and are currently with the injured parties in hospital.

“Just a heartbreaking tragedy here,” he said.

The highway was closed in both directions overnight as police conducted an investigation at the scene but has since reopened.