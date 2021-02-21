TORONTO -- Three people were charged after liquor bottles were hurled off a 35th-floor condo balcony onto the street during an alleged party in downtown Toronto Sunday, police said.

Authorities responded to a highrise in the York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a large gathering in a unit.

When police arrived, they witnessed bottles being thrown off and immediately closed York Street in both directions due to "significant danger to pedestrians underneath."

While most of the bottles landed on a store awning below, police said some ended up on the street.

Shortly after, police entered a unit on the 35th floor and found 14 people inside. They were fined for violating public health measures. Toronto is currently under a stay-at-home order that prohibits people from gathering indoors with people not from their own household.

There are no reports of injuries.

York Street was closed for police investigation but it has since reopened.