TORONTO -- Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Greater Toronto Area Monday by Ontario heath officials, bringing the new provincial total to 18.

Dr. David Williams, the province's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide details about the new cases at a news conference this afternoon, but health officials have disclosed that all three new cases involve adults.

The three people remain at their homes in self-isolation, officials said.

The announcement comes after seven new cases were reported over the weekend involving two Ajax residents, one Toronto resident and four York Region residents.

All seven new cases were travel-related. They had either recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or are close family members of people who had visited those countries.

Health officials reminded residents in Ontario that the virus is not yet spreading locally.

Of the total 18 cases in Ontario, three of the first ones have been resolved.