TORONTO -- Toronto police confirm that three more members of the service have now tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday, Toronto police spokesperson Meghan Gray said as of March 31, five members of the police service have tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, officials confirmed that an officer from 14 Division and a civilian member had tested positive COVID-19.

Gray said Tuesday that there are now three employees at 14 Division who are infected with the virus as well as one staff member from 23 Division and one from headquarters.

“In every case, we work with public health authorities who conduct an in-depth investigation related to each member and their contacts,” Gray’s statement read.

“At every location, we take action to ensure enhanced cleaning measures as recommended by public health officials, such as additional surface cleaning in frequently accessed areas, are undertaken as soon as possible.”

Police have not indicated if the three new cases involve officers or civilians.

Anyone who has worked in close quarters with the infected employees has been told to self-monitor for symptoms, Gray added.

“Protecting its members is of paramount importance,” the statement continued.

“The service continues to provide its members with the most up-to-date information from public health officials with respect to self-screening, social distancing, frequent hand-washing with soap, and practicing self-isolation.”