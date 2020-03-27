TORONTO -- Toronto police have confirmed that one of their officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service said the officer notified their supervisors of the test result.

“We are working with public health authorities who are conducting an in-depth investigation related to the individual and their contacts,” TPS spokesperson Meaghan Gray said.

She said those who worked close to the individual had been told to self-monitor. Enhanced cleaning measures have also been undertaken following a recommendation from public health, she said.

This is the second COVID-19 case in the service. Last week, a civilian member of Toronto police, who does not work in a public-facing role, contracted the virus.

Toronto police said they have implemented several enhanced measures to protect its staff and the public.

Toronto police facilities are closed to the public until further notice. Some of its services, including criminal record checks, criminal record and judicial matter checks, have been moved online.

They have also cancelled and/or postponed all community meetings and events. The public is only asked to attend police headquarters to pick up letters.

As of Friday, Ontario has almost 1,000 cases of COVID-19.