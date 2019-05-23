

Three men charged in the death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley have been found guilty of first-degree murder.

Hagley was shot dead at a Pizza Pizza on Weston Road on Oct. 16, 2016.

Mohamed Ali Nur, now 21, along with 25-year-old twin brothers Shakiyl Shaw and Lenneil Shaw, were found guilty in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning. A jury deliberated for just over a day before returning with a verdict.

Initially, four suspects were charged in connection with the teen's murder. The fourth suspect, identified as Winston Poyser, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but that charge was later resolved. He was instead charged with accessory after the fact and became the Crown's key witness in the case.

The Crown has not provided a motive for the brazen shooting, which saw the group of men burst into the restaurant and open fire on another group dining inside.

Hagley was shot multiple times, but made his way to a washroom where he collapsed. He suffered "catastrophic injuries," the Crown said, and did not survive.

Police previously described the shooting as “planned and deliberate.”

The suspects escaped the scene in an SUV, which was later identified through video surveillance taken from different locations in the neighbourhood.

The jury saw security video that showed three people entering and running away from the restaurant after the shooting, some of which were holding firearms.

Poyser testified in court that a still photo from the security camera footage showed the three men with him there that night. He was also visible in the video.

During the trial, defence lawyers tried to discount Poyser’s credibility and suggested the 24-year-old was only acting on a good deal offered by police.

