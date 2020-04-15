Three correctional officers in Brampton test positive for COVID-19
Published Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:02PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:09PM EDT
TORONTO -- Three correctional officers at the Ontario Correctional Institute in Brampton have tested positive for COVID-19, Brampton's mayor says.
Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed the news Wednesday night, saying more tests are being done at the facility.
Peel Public Health confirmed there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
The health agency said that an investigation is underway and more details will be available Thursday morning.