A serious multi-vehicle crash in Innisfil sent three children and three adults to hospital on Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on 9th Line, between Yonge Street and 10 Sideroad, at around 10:30 a.m.

According to South Simcoe Police, two victims are considered to be in critical condition. They were both transported to Toronto-area trauma centres via air ambulance.

One other person was transported to hospital in serious condition, while the remaining victims suffered “less serious” injuries.

Initial reports suggest the crash involved a pickup truck, a car and a mail carrier vehicle.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene and remain there investigating.

Road closures are in place in the area.

More to come…