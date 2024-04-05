Three boys, aged 12 to 14, charged in armed robbery in Fort Erie

Three boys are facing charges in connection with an armed robbery in Fort Erie on Thursday evening.

Niagara police were called to the area of Municipal Drive just after 7:30 p.m. for a robbery. When they arrived, officers found a 15-year-old victim.

Shortly after, police learned that three youths who were wearing clothing to conceal their identity had approached the victim.

The suspects allegedly demanded the victim hand over his belongings while brandishing a weapon.

Police said the victim was not physically injured.

After obtaining descriptions of the suspects, officers later located them a short distance from the scene and arrested them.

On Friday, police announced that they had charged three male suspects, aged 12, 13 and 14, with robbery. Two of them are also facing a charge of disguise with intent.

Police added that one of the suspects is believed to be responsible for another robbery.

Their names are not being released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 100-9339 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.