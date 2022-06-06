Three arrests, heavy police presence in Mississauga

Police say an ongoing investigation is taking place in Mississauga involving the arrest of three people on Monday afternoon.

Officers say they received a call to Mississauga and Burnhamthorpe roads just after 3:20 p.m. They say there is a heavy police presence in the area.

Three individuals are in custody, police say. No information has been provided on the identities of these individuals or reasoning for their arrests.

Police say more information is anticipated to follow.