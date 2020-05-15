TORONTO -- Three people have been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough on Thursday morning that left a boy with critical injuries.

Police have said that two pedestrians were in the vicinity of Eglinton Avenue East and Cedar Drive at around 11:50 a.m. when they were struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.

One of the pedestrians, described as a boy, sustained a critical head injury and was rushed to a trauma centre. The other pedestrian, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say that the suspect vehicle was located in Whitby later on Thursday.

COLLISION:

Eglinton Av E + Cedar Dr

* 11:49 am *

- 2 pedestrians struck

- Young boy with head injury

- Reports injury is serious

- Expect a road closure#GO895313

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 14, 2020

A man, a woman and a young person have also been arrested in connection with the investigation, police say.

Police are still looking for a fourth person, who is described as a person of interest in the investigation.

It is not clear what charges the suspects will face.