Thousands of customers remain without power in Ontario following windstorm
More than 10,000 customers remain without power in Ontario today after strong winds hit the southern and eastern parts of the province on Saturday.
Hydro One spokeswoman Bianca Teixeira says more than 11,500 customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m.
She says there are more than 300 active outages and utility crews are working to restore power to customers.
The outages stretch from just outside Ottawa to Pembroke, Parry Sound and Kingston and are scattered across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to parts of Niagara and westward to just outside Windsor.
Environment Canada issued wind warnings on Saturday for areas including Kingston, Prince Edward County, Niagara Region, Hamilton, London, Middlesex, Chatham-Kent and Windsor.
The agency said affected areas would experience strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 90 or 100 km/h beginning Saturday evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Insolvency trustee Doug Hoyes says millennial Canadians have been dealt a generational losing hand as they face student loans layered with bad debts from credit cards, high-interest loans, and post-pandemic tax debt from collecting CERB.
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities said.
Death toll from explosion at Pennsylvania candy factory climbs to 4 as hope of finding more survivors wanes
A fourth person has been confirmed dead in an explosion at an eastern Pennsylvania candy factory, officials said Sunday, as rescue crews continue to search for three others amid waning hope of finding more survivors.
'Horrible, horrible deals': Trump criticizes Biden's visit to Canada
Former U.S. president Donald Trump shared his disdain for Joe Biden's visit to Canada, saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau treats the U.S. ‘horribly’ on trade issues.
Declining suicide rates in Europe may be linked to increased preventative initiatives: report
Within the last decade the total suicide rate among European nations have decreased, according to a new report that says increased suicide prevention initiatives may have helped bring down this death rate.
Montreal
-
Montreal police confirm fifth body found in rubble of historic building fire
Montreal police say a fifth body has been extracted from the rubble of a heritage building that caught fire nine days ago, leaving two others still missing.
-
Thousands of Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning
Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday. By 9:30 a.m., the number had lowered to just over 25,000.
-
Quebec should tax gas-guzzlers to reverse SUV trend, says environmental group
Quebecers aren't using their sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to their full capacities, a recent study found, with just 38 per cent of owners utilizing their vehicle's entire cargo space at least once a week, and nearly three-quarters never using their SUV to pull a load.
London
-
Early morning apartment fire briefly displaces residents, 2 dogs rescued
Residents of a central London, Ont. apartment were temporarily displaced from their units and were kept warm inside a city bus after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
-
London police warning public of a 'high risk offender'
The London Police Service has issued a public safety warning due to the release of a 'high risk offender.'
-
A sunny Sunday in the Forest City
After Saturday’s wind storm, London, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend. Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 9 degrees.
Kitchener
-
Some Ukrainians refugees returning home due to K-W housing crisis: grassroots group
An organization that helps Ukrainian refugees resettle in Waterloo region says some are having so much trouble finding housing in Canada, they're opting to return to the war-torn country.
-
High schoolers send robots into battle at Waterloo competition
Thirty robots went head to head, battling for machine supremacy at the University of Waterloo FIRST Robotics Competition on Saturday.
-
Sold-out crowd celebrates all things pickle in Kitchener
A 'dill-icious' event took over THEMUSEUM in downtown Kitchener Friday night as Picklefest made its return.
Northern Ontario
-
Risk of a hard landing for Canadian economy is up, former Bank of Canada governor says
Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canada’s economy is at a greater risk of a 'hard landing' — a rapid economic slowdown following a period of growth and approaching a recession.
-
New survey suggests people should check receipts before leaving grocery stores
A survey conducted by the Agri-Foods Analytic Lab at Dalhousie University asked more than fifty-five hundred Canadians whether or not they check their grocery store receipts and what do they find when they do so.
-
Mixed feelings, disappointment around the NHL pride night controversies
Two NHL hockey players with northern Ontario roots find themselves in an unwelcomed spotlight after refusing to don pride-themed jerseys.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board proposes staff cuts to help address 2023-24 budget deficit
Ottawa's largest school board is looking to cut 21 discretionary staff positions for the 2023-24 school year, as it deals with a projected multi-million dollar budget deficit.
-
A moist Sunday in Ottawa
It's that early spring kind of weather, starting off as wet flurries and turning into showers, all while a blanket of grey hovers overhead.
-
Singh 'not satisfied' with confidence-and-supply agreement, says he'd do a better job as PM
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's 'not satisfied' with his party's confidence-and-supply agreement with the Liberals — signed a year ago this week — because it's shown him he could do a better job running the country than the current government.
Windsor
-
A sunny Sunday in the Rose City
After Saturday’s windstorm, Windsor, Ont. residents are in store for a warm and sunny finish to their weekend. Sunday will be mainly sunny with some slight wind gusts, with the high reaching 10 degrees.
-
A man who police say violated his bail condition found with dagger
A man has been arrested by Chatham-Kent police for allegedly violating his bail.
-
Canadians view own country favourably but many unsure about Canada's system of government: survey
A recent study by the Angus Reid Institute found Canadians view their country more positively than Americans do, but only a slight majority of people in Canada believe their system of government is good.
Barrie
-
Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.
A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.
-
OPP investigating home invasion in Tay Township
OPP from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment are investigating a home invasion in Tay Townhship on Friday
-
Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital fills numerous nursing positions with job fair
Orillia's Soldiers Memorial Hospital looked to bolster its nursing staff on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Messy mix of snow, ice pellets and rain Sunday into Monday
A low-pressure system moving up the coastline of Maine will cross Nova Scotia Sunday into early Monday morning, bringing a mix of snow, ice pellets and rain.
-
P.E.I. Green Party wasn't ready for election, may lose seats from 2019: experts
As the Prince Edward Island election approaches its final week, the Green Party is fighting to hold onto its historic gains from the last provincial vote -- a battle some experts say could result in lost seats.
-
NDP MP introduces bill to combat online hate speech
Incidents of online hate speech are on the rise and an NDP MP is introducing new legislation to stop it.
Calgary
-
‘Beef for Biden’: Alberta favourite featured on dinner menu for presidential visit to Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden shared dinner together for the first time Friday evening in Ottawa and a world-renowned Alberta favourite was included on the menu.
-
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
Ukraine's government on Sunday called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to 'counter the Kremlin's nuclear blackmail' after Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus.
-
Roughnecks sweep season series against Saskatchewan with 14-6 victory
The Calgary Roughnecks made it a season sweep of Saskatchewan, defeating the Rush 14-6 Saturday night at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.
Winnipeg
-
Community group needs help clearing Winnipeg streets of litter
With the spring weather thawing out the city, Winnipeggers are noticing something being left behind by the disappearing snow.
-
Kings dump Jets 4-1, tie franchise mark for points
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon.
-
'Go out and have a laugh': Festival of Fools kicks off at The Forks
A beloved circus-themed event has returned to The Forks, offering free children's entertainment for Winnipeggers throughout spring break.
Vancouver
-
Prince George nurse suspended 2 months after breaching 'interim undertaking' with college
A Prince George nurse has been suspended for two months for a litany of "practice issues" identified by his professional college.
-
'It's not just fentanyl anymore': B.C. sets new record high for overdose calls as concerns grow over 'tranq' drug
BC Emergency Health Services says March 22 set a new record for overdose calls province-wide.
-
SFU team looks to tackle climate change with 'energy-harvesting' technology
A Simon Fraser University professor has created a network of the world's greatest energy harvesting experts in an attempt to help tackle climate change.
Edmonton
-
Fundraiser to support respite, camp programs offered by Children's Autism Services of Edmonton
For the second year in a row, a local salon is leading an autism fundraising and awareness campaign.
-
Ukrainian newcomers taught about Canadian rights, rules to protect themselves
An information session for Ukrainian newcomers about their legal rights and regulations in Canada was held at MacEwan University on Saturday.
-
'There's nothing left': Deep South tornadoes kill 26
Rescuers raced Saturday to search for survivors and help hundreds of people left homeless after a powerful tornado cut a devastating path through Mississippi, killing at least 25 people, injuring dozens, and flattening entire blocks as it carved a path of destruction for more than an hour. One person was killed in Alabama.