Thousands of apples scattered on Hwy. 401 following crash involving tractor-trailer
A trailer of apples tumbled onto Highway 401 causing a major delay during morning rush hour in west Toronto on Monday.
The Ministry of Transportation said a tractor struck a median in a westbound express lane just past Keele Street sometime overnight.
Video from CP24’s chopper shows the roof of the tractor fully ripped off, exposing thousands of apples that were being carried inside.
- Watch video footage of the scene in the player above
A large number of apples also scattered onto the roadway following the crash and the video footage shows a front loader construction vehicle being used to haul some of them away.
The collision resulted in a full closure of the westbound express lanes for several hours, however the mess was cleaned up and the highway was fully reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.
