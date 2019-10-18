

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- A Milton man who won $25 million in the Lotto 6/49 draw says he has no immediate plans to quit his job but eventually wants to travel the world.

IT professional, Subramaniam Jeyakumaran, was announced on Friday by the OLG as the winner of the $25,470,952.30 Oct. 9 draw.

"I was multi-tasking and not really paying attention but then I heard that particular winning sound and I saw a lot of numbers on the screen," Jeyakumaran said in a press release from the OLG.

"I double-checked my ticket against the numbers online and when I confirmed my win I was up and jumping!"

Jeyakumaran said he held a family conference call to share the good news.

He said he will keep working for now, but is planning on travelling the world. "New Zealand and Australia are first on my list," he said.

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at Erin Mills Town Centre Lottery Centre in Mississauga.

The winning numbers for the draw were 05 14 18 33 40 44, with the bonus number 16.

The OLG said since its launch in 1982, Ontario Lotto 6/49 players have won more than $12.7 billion in prizes.