

Ron Dhaliwal, CTV News Toronto





Overlooking the Mississauga Golf and Country Club, this luxury home is being described as a “statement piece.”

The 12,000 square-foot home on Mississauga Road has magnificent curb appeal and an interior meant for true entertainment lovers.

Address: 1945 Mississauga Road

Neighbourhood: Lorne Park

Price: $5,998,800

"The present owner of the home has done a complete makeover, even did a complete reconfiguration to make it more relevant for today," the owner of Sam McDadi real estate said.

The house is loaded with modern luxury. It has a custom kitchen, a stunning formal dining room, and soaring ceilings in the family room. Each bedroom has a dedicated bathroom.

The house includes a beautiful walkout basement with a home theatre for movie buffs as well as wine cellar, a steam room, and a sauna.

"I believe every attention to detail is paid here, so if you look at the beautiful engineered flooring, the rooms as well the incredible home theatre in the basement, everything is modified," McDadi said.

The backyard, which overlooks Mississauga Golf and Country Club, has a big patio and a pool—a perfect place to entertain your guests.