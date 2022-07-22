This Toronto restaurant owner wants you to see the work that goes into every dish

This Toronto restaurant owner wants you to see the work that goes into every dish

Cauliflower covered with a fried egg at Vit Beo (Hannah Alberga/ CTV News Toronto). Cauliflower covered with a fried egg at Vit Beo (Hannah Alberga/ CTV News Toronto).

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton