This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yet
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the OLG confirmed there was “indeed a significant influx of new players” on its website and Proline+ sports-betting service heading into this year’s Super Bowl on Feb. 11.
“As a result, OLG is facing a higher than usual number of bank account verification requests and we are working through the backlog,” OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said in an email.
The OLG did not confirm how long the verification process has been delayed or how many accounts are awaiting verification.
Registration is a one-time process, Bitonti says, so long as there are no changes to a player’s banking information.
“Our verification process is aligned with the Standards for Internet Gaming set out by our regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO),” Bitonti said, adding the OLG has a responsibility to ensure all bank accounts are verified.
While it has been a month since the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the Super Bowl LVIII win, nearly 21 full business days have since passed. Online, the OLG says it normally takes less than five business days for verification – though during periods of high demand, like in this instance, it can take longer.
“Delays in the verification process can be exacerbated if additional documents or information are required, which is often the case,” Bitonti said.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers while we work diligently to review and subsequently verify bank accounts as quickly as possible, according to the iGaming standards in this province.”
