This is where the big winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario

A number of Ontarians are waking up richer this morning after winning huge prizes in the Lotto Max draw.

While no one won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, there were at least six tickets sold in Ontario that are now worth more than $100,000.

According to the OLG, two Maxmillion tickets, each worth $1 million, were sold in Ontario on Tuesday night.

One of the million-dollar tickets was purchased in Richmond Hill and the other was bought in Waterloo Region.

An individual in Toronto is waking up $333,333.40 wealthier after splitting a Maxmillions prize with two other people in Canada.

Another prize-winning ticket, worth $921,610.50, was also sold in Whitby.

Two Encore prizes worth $100,000 were also purchased in Ontario. Those tickets were sold in Kawartha Lakes County and Scarborough, the OLG said.

Friday's Lotto Max jackpot will again be $70 million, with an estimated 39 $1 million prizes up for grabs.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Lotto Max draw are 7, 17, 32, 34, 39, 35, and 47. The bonus number is 42.