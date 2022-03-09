This is when Ontario will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton