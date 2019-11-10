Hockey commentator Don Cherry is under fire for scolding immigrants who don’t wear poppies on national television.

The 85-year-old Cherry said on Saturday on his weekly Coach's Corner segment as part of Hockey Night in Canada that he's less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers.

He singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto, prompting a swift online backlash.

Just realized my poppy fell off this morning. Am anxious to get a new one before Don Cherry has me sent back to where I came from. #youpeople — Scott Reid (@_scottreid) November 10, 2019

Dear Don Cherry,



No. — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) November 10, 2019

For @CoachsCornerDC to say that “you people” do not respect ���� or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we‘ll always stand up for it. New immigrants enrich our country for the better. We’re all Canadians and wear our poppies proudly. — Bonnie Crombie ���� (@BonnieCrombie) November 10, 2019

"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said.

"These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Many people outraged by the comments have called for Cherry to be fired, labelling him as a disgrace.

@CoachsCornerDC I’ve always watched coaches corner and loved your take on things,loved watching the fights and big hits heck I’ve got all the rockem sockem videos somewhere, but...times have changed, concussions aren’t funny, racism isn’t tolerated, time to retire while you can — Tim James (@tim_whitey) November 10, 2019

.@CoachsCornerDC My maternal grandfather (seated far left) fought in WW2. I am the daughter of immigrants. I love hockey. I am sports writer. And I refuse to accept your anti-immigrant rhetoric on the @hockeynight platform.

You are a disgrace. For shame. #BoomerNightinCanada pic.twitter.com/bK9vc1XXzK — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) November 10, 2019

It’s time for Don Cherry to stop lecturing and start learning about the diverse and compassionate country we live in together. We are deeply grateful to our Veterans and welcome new Canadians with support and respect. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) November 10, 2019

Love @CoachsCornerDC he was right on the money with his poppy comment ... a correct observation .. please support our vets/soldiers we are blessed to live in a Canada ���� — KITTYMARLOW������⚕️ (@DancemumSwiftie) November 10, 2019

"I refuse to accept your anti-immigrant rhetoric on the @hockeynight platform," Shireen Ahmed wrote.

"It's time for Don Cherry to stop lecturing and start learning about the diverse and compassionate country we live in together," Toronto city councillor Josh Matlow wrote on Twitter.

“We are deeply grateful to our Veterans and welcome new Canadians with support and respect."

Mr. Cherry should come to Old City Hall tomorrow where he would see thousands of Canadians of all ages, nationalities, faiths and backgrounds honouring our veterans and demonstrating their love for Canada and our precious way of life, as they do every year. — John Tory (@JohnTory) November 10, 2019

Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie also weighed in on Cherry's remarks, saying "new immigrants enrich our country."

"For @CoachsCornerDC to say that 'you people' do not respect ���� or our veterans is despicable. We’re proud of diverse cultural heritage and we‘ll always stand up for it," Crombie tweeted.

Some people are defending Cherry, saying his controversial comments were "right on the money".

Meanwhile, Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley publically apologized for Cherry’s comments on Sunday morning. Yabsley says the network has spoken to Cherry about the severity of his comments.

"We have spoken with Don about the severity of this issue and we sincerely apologize for these divisive remarks," Yabsley said.

With files from The Canadian Press.