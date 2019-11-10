TORONTO - Sportsnet has apologized after hockey commentator Don Cherry complained on national television that he rarely sees people he believes are immigrants wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

The 85-year-old Cherry said on Saturday on his weekly Coach's Corner segment as part of Hockey Night in Canada that he's less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers - and he singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto, prompting a swift online backlash.

“You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry made his comment prior to running his annual Remembrance Day video montage, where he is seen walking through a military cemetery in France visiting the graves of Canadian soldiers who went to battle in the First World War.

Sportsnet president Bart Yabsley says Cherry's comments are offensive and discriminatory.

Yabsley says the network has spoken to Cherry about the severity of his comments.

Poppies are sold every year starting on the last Friday in October until Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 by The Royal Canadian Legion to raise money in support of veterans and their families.