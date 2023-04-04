This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why

A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a Facebook post on Monday that the driver was pulled over in Southfields Village in Caledon in March.

According to police, the driver was using studded tires, which are illegal in southern Ontario.

Studded tires are specially designed winter tires that have up to a hundred metal studs embedded into them. The Ontario government said they provide similar stopping distances as winter tires in most conditions, but are less effective on bare pavement.

They are not allowed in southern Ontario because they cause extensive damage to roads, the government said.

The only exception is for drivers visiting from an out-of-town province or is a resident of northern Ontario. They can be used for no more than 30 days.

The maximum fine for using studded tires in southern Ontario is $1,000.

At the time of publication, the Facebook post from the OPP reminding motorists about the rules has garnered more than 3,000 reactions and has been shared nearly 700 times.