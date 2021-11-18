TORONTO -- A refurbished train caboose for sale in the Halton region could be one of the cheapest real estate listings in the Greater Toronto Area right now.

The caboose, which sits on leased land at 43 Main Street East in Campbellville, is listed for $45,000. The land it sits on is leased for $400 per month.

The structure was built in 1912 and refurbished in 2009. It has no running water and does not feature a bathroom, but that hasn’t rendered the structure useless — it was most recently purposed as an office space and showroom for a limousine company.

Due to the lack of running water, Realtor agent Jennifer Krane does not recommend the property for residential use in its current state, although she said it could be outfitted with running water by installing sewage lines and holding tanks.

Krane told CTV News Toronto Thursday that they hope whoever buys the train car will move it somewhere where it can be enjoyed to its full potential.

“My seller is hoping that someone will move it and enjoy it in their own space, whether it's on their own piece of property as a tiny home or in their backyard for the kids to hang out in," she said.

She says that the property is a staple of the Campbellville area, having sat in its current location since 1989.

“Everyone that I've spoken with will be sad to see it go,” Krane said. “Prior to it becoming an office, all the local residents will remember it being an ice cream shop.”

ONE OF THE GTA’S LOWEST LISTING PRICES

This listing boasts one of the lowest price tags to be found within the Greater Toronto Area market, where the average selling price was just over $1 million for the month of Oct. The current average selling price in Campbellville is $1.2 million.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board, there were no residential listings for under $200,000 in the Greater Toronto Area in the month of October.

In recent months, Toronto parking spots have been listed for more than double the price of Campbellville’s historic caboose.