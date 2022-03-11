This Canadian company is now paying candidates for job interviews

FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric non-profit organization, said as of March 1 they will pay job applicants $75 per interview they conduct with the company. (Pexels) FoodShare Toronto, a food-centric non-profit organization, said as of March 1 they will pay job applicants $75 per interview they conduct with the company. (Pexels)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton