TORONTO -- While most Ontarians are doing their part and choosing to respect the stay-at-home order, new modelling data released by the province suggests workplace mobility remains too high and is driving case COVID-19 case growth.

Experts with Ontario’s COVID-19 science advisory table presented the data during a news conference on Thursday as infection numbers dropped below the 4,000 mark for several days now.

The data showed mobility rates drop significantly throughout April resulting in a decrease in case growth. However, the officials noted that workplace mobility is high and its reduction is key in reducing infection rates.

Premier Doug Ford issued a stay-at-home order in early April after experts within and outside his government urgently called for the closure of non-essential businesses and services.

The science table is now calling for even stronger measures to curb case growth. Projections released on Thursday show that without stronger measures, daily cases would remain above 2,000 in June.

With stronger measures in place, including effective sick pay, a further shortlist of essential workplaces, low mobility, and more vaccinations, case numbers could drop below 1,000 by early June.

Officials said that variants are responsible for more than 90 per cent of the cases in Ontario.

This is breaking news story. More to come...